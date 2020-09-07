JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Tremors of PUBG Mobile ban shake up India's entire gaming ecosystem
Business Standard

IL&FS board faces challenges as resolution takes a Covid-19 knock

With real estate valuations falling and other deals coming unstuck, the current management's improved target faces significant challenges

Topics
ILFS | IL&FS | Uday Kotak

Joydeep Ghosh  |  New Delhi 

The Covid crisis could not have come at a worse time for the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) board that is in the process of resolving debt of Rs 99,000 crore. On March 12, 2020, the Uday Kotak-led board, which will complete two years in September-end, finally received the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT’s) approval for the resolution and distribution framework for the IL&FS Group.

The proposal, incidentally, was submitted in January 2019. However, India went into the lockdown mode just 12 days after the nod from NCLAT. “This ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 06:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU