IL&FS sells 50% stake in GIFT city to Gujarat govt for Rs 33 crore

Debt-laden on Monday said it has completed the sale of its 50 per cent stake in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to the for Rs 32.71 crore.

The stake sale will help the group reduce its debt by Rs 1,230 crore. The group's current outstanding debt is around Rs 94,000 crore.

has duly received Rs 32.71 crore as equity value for shares as a sale consideration, agency PTI reported.

The stake sale was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) last month.





The stake in was bought by Gujarat Urban Development Company Ltd (GUDCL), on behalf of the

GUDCL, as the joint venture partner and the owner of the balance 50 per cent stake in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company Ltd (GIFTCL), offered to purchase IL&FS's share in GIFTCL through exercise of a contemplated right of first refusal under the joint venture agreement.

As per the resolution framework for Group, the offer by GUDCL was placed before the committee of creditors (CoC) of the group for its approval, the release said.

Almost 80.09 per cent (by value) of the CoC voted in favour of the proposal, it said.

GIFTCL is engaged in the business of real estate development and is developing an international financial services city in the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar region, including design, development, financing, operation and maintenance of the same.