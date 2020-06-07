IL&FS exit a big boost for Gift City

In the last week of May, the National Company Law Tribunal approved the sale of once-upon-a-time infrastructure development catalyst Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services’ (IL&FS’) stake in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company Ltd, popularly known as Gift City, to the Gujarat Urban Development Company Ltd, a state enterprise.

IL&FS, a so-called core investment company with its finger in every single pie of business spread over 347 companies in India and overseas, holds a 50 per cent stake in Gift City — India’s first operational smart city and ...