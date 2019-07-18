IL&FS senior management asked ICRA for 'desired ratings': ED probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found that ratings of the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) group firms were upgraded in many occasions after the intervention of senior management seeking ratings review. While changing the ratings of several companies, their financial stress was not taken into account by the rating agencies, the findings show, pointing to an absence of checks and balances, according to sources close to the development.

