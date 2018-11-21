IL&FS total defaults till date stand at Rs 46.4 bn, up 22% from Sept end

(IL&FS), the beleaguered non-banking financial company (NBFC), has defaulted on Rs 46.4 billion worth of debt obligations till date.

The latest default, reported by the company on November 19, was in lieu of two short-term deposit repayments to the tune of around Rs 573 million. On Monday, the company said, it had defaulted on principal and interest payments worth Rs 3 billion in respect to deposits from the Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA).





The defaults on debt obligations by the infrastructure-financier began in June of this year, when defaulted on inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) and commercial papers (CPs) worth Rs 4.5 billion.

By the end of September 2018, IL&FS’ subsidiaries like Transportation Networks (ITNL) and Financial Services, had defaulted on over Rs 38 billion worth of ICDs and CPs.

IL&FS Financial Services, the lending company, was barred from accessing the CP market till March 2019 as per the regulations set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on NBFCs.



According to Prime database, IL&FS had to repay Rs 18.06 billion non-convertible debentures (NCDs), bonds and CPs between October 2018 and March 2019.

In the past few weeks defaulted on Rs 393.5 million worth of NCD redemptions, according to filings with the stock exchange.

A person close to the reconstituted board of IL&FS told Business Standard,” The recent stay order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dated October 12, has placed a moratorium on the company and its 348 connected entities from making payments towards any loans, NCDs, CPs, deposits and other facilities.”





“The defaults will continue to take place until the moratorium is lifted by the judicial authorities,” they stated.

In its order had also placed a moratorium on any ongoing suits against IL&FS and its and also barred other parties like banks or other investors from foreclosing, recovering or enforcing their security interest against the company.

On October 01, the (MCA) moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai to take over the company under Section 241 and 242 of the Act of 2013.





A statement by the MCA stated that they had to move the NCLT,” to prevent further mismanagement in order to protect public interest.”

The NCLT granted the Government to take-over the company and suspended the Board of Directors of IL&FS and reconstituted it with government nominees. On October 31, the new board submitted a report on the ‘way forward’ for restoring the company’s health and confidence in the market.

By the end of September 2018, IL&FS’ total borrowings stood at Rs 910 billion on a net-worth of Rs 54.3 billion, giving it a of 16.8x as of March 2018, which is three times larger than the average ratio in the

The board of IL&FS said that it would work towards a final resolution, in stages and parts, over the next 6-9 months, subject to the approval of the NCLT.

Some of the steps it outlined in the report included significant capital infusion at the group level, selling some of the subsidiaries and specific asset monetisation.