Impact investors switch focus to agriculture, health and education

Impact investors in India are dramatically shifting their focus from the financial services sector to agriculture, health, education, energy and technology for development, among others. The growing attraction for investors of social enterprises for profit as a whole can be gauged from the fact that nearly 47 per cent of the $10.7 billion invested between 2010 and 2019 by impact investors has come in the last two years alone.

As much as 58 per cent of the $5 billion spent by impact investors in the last two years of 2018 and 2019 was in the non-financial sector. Impact ...