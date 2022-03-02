Improving customer experience spurs AI use in BFSI, says report

-
Enhancing customer experience is the top reason Indian financial services organisations’ cited for the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a PwC-FICCI report, titled “Uncovering the ground truth: AI in Indian financial services.”
Sudipta Ghosh, partner and leader – data and analytics, PwC India, said: “The Indian financial services sector is already using AI as a key enabler for enhancing customer experience, improving operational efficiency and managing business risks. Maturity of using and adopting AI-enabled solutions with a deeper understanding of not just the business case, technology and data, but also the risks around security, privacy and accountability will differentiate the leaders from the rest.”
83% of BFSI leaders believe enhancing customer experience is top driver of AI implementation
