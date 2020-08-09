JUST IN
Business Standard

Improving realisations may help steelmakers forget Covid-19 memories

Improving realisations and cheaper raw material should help profitability, though domestic demand is yet to reach pre-Covid levels

Ujjval Jauhari  |  New Delhi 

Steel stocks, which continued to gain from their March-April lows, have now regained levels last seen in February this year. Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and SAIL have rebounded 57-84 per cent, while Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) has been a strong outperformer, gaining more than 200 per cent.

The trigger has been provided by improving steel realisations, after the beating taken during the April-May period following the lockdown. Though the gradual start of economic activities helped, the larger impetus has been provided by the pick-up in Chinese steel demand and consumption, thereby pushing up ...

First Published: Sun, August 09 2020. 06:49 IST

