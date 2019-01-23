Improving yield a positive for IndiGo amid higher pricing pressure

IndiGo’s financials have been under pressure over the last few quarters on account of pricing pressures, higher fuel costs and a weak rupee. While the latter two have impacted the financials in the December quarter, trends in passenger fares over the last couple of months have been positive.

The festival season saw uptick in pricing — especially in the 0-15 days booking period — sustain in November and December, which has since continued to the current month. It was the higher passenger fares per kilometer, or yields, which helped IndiGo post revenue growth of 28 per cent ...