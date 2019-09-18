In 2 years, Amazon Prime's viewing hours have grown 10 times: VP Jay Marine

The estimated $1.7-billion Amazon Prime Video is having a great run in Asia. According to Media Partners Asia, it is now the seventh-largest online video player in the Asia-Pacific region, just after Netflix. Jay Marine, vice-president, Amazon Prime Video, was in Mumbai to announce the launch of The Family Man.

The 10-episode Manoj Bajpayee starrer is about a middle-class man who is also a spy. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to Marine on his view of the India market. Edited excerpts: What is the shape of India business for Amazon Prime Video — subscribers, revenues, time spent? ...