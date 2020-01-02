In a booster dose, pharma industry gets 'green' signal in New Year

In what can be a game changer for the Indian pharmaceutical industry, the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has cleared a proposal to allow drug manufacturers to tweak their product mix or raw materials used without a fresh environmental clearance as long as their pollution load remains constant.

The move is expected to bring much sought-after relief for bulk drug makers, and the industry feels it can trigger fresh investments worth Rs 10,000 crore every year for the next few years. According to government sources, a notification is expected soon. “Earlier, clearance was ...