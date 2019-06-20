In a first, Bengaluru-based Skylark gets DGCA green light to fly drones

Bengaluru-based Skylark Drones on Thursday become the first company to launch drones compliant with the aviation regulator’s no permission, no take-off (NPNT) requirement, bringing drone delivery of food and online purchases a step closer to reality.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had set up an online IT platform called Digital Sky for handling drone-related applications and permission to fly drones in India. Nano drones — weighing 250 grams (g) or less — were allowed to fly legally from December last year, while micro (250 g to 2 kg) and above were ...