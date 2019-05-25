In a first, Titan goes for in-house movements to boost premium range

More than 30 years after it started business, Titan Company, the country’s largest watchmaker, will shift gear and move up the value chain by making its mechanical movements in-house for the very first time, in a bid to give a booster shot to its premium range of products.

The plan, which has been in the works for at least a couple of years, represents a leap in engineering. Titan sells close to 17 million watches every year, and plans to launch at least half a dozen entirely new automatic pieces starting next quarter under the Titan brand, S Ravi Kant, CEO of the company’s ...