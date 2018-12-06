In a landmark achievement, Alstom completes order for Sydney Metro

In a landmark achievement, on Wednesday completed the last of the 22 metro trains for Sydney Metro, currently being delivered on schedule from its Alstom’s facility at Sricity, on the border of and

The flag-off ceremony at took place in the presence of Ling Fang, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, Alain Spohr, India and South Asia, and Mark Coxon, Australia and New Zealand.

In 2014, won a contract to deliver 22 six-car trainsets, as well as the CBTC signaling system, for North West Rail Link, Australia’s biggest public transport project and first fully-automated

Alstom’s engineering hub in Bengaluru adapted the Metropolis and Urbalis solutions to the specific needs of

“We are immensely proud to have completed the last train for in this landmark project for the region. We are also proud to see concluding its first export order on time. We firmly believe in India’s role as a manufacturing and engineering hub for international markets, and this milestone bear witness to that,” said

Having begun production in 2014, the assembling facility is one of the top four globally in terms of productivity and can manufacture 20 coaches a month.

With an annual production capacity of 240 cars, the site has delivered metros for the cities of Chennai, Kochi and Lucknow.

The company will also start delivering another 20 trains to Chennai metro from 2020 and will begin work on its second export order for the light metro project in Montreal from early 2019. The production for Mumbai Metro Line 3 will also begin next year.

The on-time delivery of the trainsets for Sydney establishes Alstom’s site as the one of the group’s global manufacturing centres of excellence for rolling stock.