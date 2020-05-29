In a setback, Singh brothers lose appeal in Rs 3,500-crore arbitral award

-
In a setback to the Singh brothers, Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, Singapore Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeals filed by them against the judgment of the HC of Singapore, which had refused to set aside the arbitral award in favour of Daiichi Sankyo Company.
The brothers are in judicial custody following the Supreme Court order last year that held them guilty of violating earlier court orders that forbade them to sell their stake in Fortis Healthcare.
The brothers were given time till March 2020 for a plan to honour the Rs 3,500-crore arbitration order against them.
