JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Corona warriors for markets: Ambani, Adani stocks rise most since lockdown
Business Standard

In a setback, Singh brothers lose appeal in Rs 3,500-crore arbitral award

The brothers are currently in judicial custody following Supreme Court order in November last year that held them guilty of violating earlier court orders

Topics
Singh brothers | Ranbaxy | Supreme Court

Sudipto Dey  |  New Delhi 

A judge hitting gavel with paper at wooden table. (Photo: Shutterstock)
A judge hitting gavel with paper at wooden table. (Photo: Shutterstock)

In a setback to the Singh brothers, Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, Singapore Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeals filed by them against the judgment of the HC of Singapore, which had refused to set aside the arbitral award in favour of Daiichi Sankyo Company.

The brothers are in judicial custody following the Supreme Court order last year that held them guilty of violating earlier court orders that forbade them to sell their stake in Fortis Healthcare.

The brothers were given time till March 2020 for a plan to honour the Rs 3,500-crore arbitration order against them.
First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 00:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU