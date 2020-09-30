In a setback to ONGC, OIL, prices of domestic natural gas slashed by 25%

In a major setback to producers like (ONGC) and (OIL), the price of domestic natural gas in India dropped to $1.79 per million metric British thermal unit (mmBtu) for the October to March period of the current financial year, down 25 per cent from $2.39 per mmBtu during the April to Septmebr period.



The government has also reduced the ceiling price for gas produced from deepwater, ultra-deepwater and high pressure, and high-temperature areas by 28 per cent to $4.06 per mmBtu for the period under review, as compared to $5.61 per mmBtu during the April to September period of 2020. The current prices are the lowest in the last six years, since the new pricing system was implemented in November 2014.



The price of domestic natural gas during the October to March 2019 period was seen at $3.23 per mmBtu, while for difficult fields, it was seen at $8.43 per mBtu, showing a decline of 45 per cent and 52 per cent, respectively, in one year. Though not a positive sign for producers, the dip in natural gas prices may help the fertiliser, electricity, CNG sectors and consumers with piped gas connections.



This comes at a time when a committee with representatives from ONGC, OIL, GAIL and the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) are expected to come out with a report on the plan for setting a floor price for natural gas. The committee is expected to submit a report before the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in a fortnight and if the report is acceptable to the ministry, it is expected to move a Cabinet note for setting a floor price. In India, the natural gas prices are revised after every six months and are based on a formula that is the weighted average of global benchmarks like Henry Hub, Alberta gas, NBP and Russian gas.