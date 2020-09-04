With sales faltering Coca Cola names Sanket Ray as head, India and SW Asia

The recently announced global restructuring of the world’s largest beverages firm – The Coca-Cola Company – is aimed at imparting more agility to the century-old business. It will bring a fresh pool of younger leaders at the helm of affairs at newly formed operating units across the globe.

For Sanket Ray, however, the president-elect for India and South-West Asia operating unit, the move brings an additional benefit. Apart from a promotion, Ray will also get a homecoming four and a half years after he had to sail in search of greener pastures. With the turn of the ...