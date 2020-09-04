JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Fitch places Future Retail on rating watch positive on sale to Reliance
Business Standard

With sales faltering Coca Cola names Sanket Ray as head, India and SW Asia

With the Covid-19 pandemic shattering the country's economy, resulting in mass layoffs and salary cuts, the cola major is now facing faltering sales and an overall slowdown in consumption

Topics
Coca Cola | coca cola india | Coronavirus

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

The recently announced global restructuring of the world’s largest beverages firm – The Coca-Cola Company – is aimed at imparting more agility to the century-old business. It will bring a fresh pool of younger leaders at the helm of affairs at newly formed operating units across the globe.

For Sanket Ray, however, the president-elect for India and South-West Asia operating unit, the move brings an additional benefit. Apart from a promotion, Ray will also get a homecoming four and a half years after he had to sail in search of greener pastures. With the turn of the ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 12:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU