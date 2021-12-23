In India you don't have casual payer, you have casual player: Games24x7 CEO

Online gaming company Games24x7, which began operations in 2006, is at its heart a technology firm, says CEO and co-founder Bhavin Pandya. In an interview, he tells Ritwik Sharma that their constant focus has been to understand players on its platforms with the help of data science and hyper-personalisation.

What are Games24x7's expansion plans in India and overseas? In India, people want to play if they can get something in return for it, if there is a real sense of competition. Casual playing is not a big thing yet. That is because of the nascency of the ...