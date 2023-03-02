JUST IN
Adani sells shares worth Rs 15,446 cr to US equity boutique GQG Partners
In search of funding, Vodafone Idea dials up KKR, Temasek Holdings

Talks are currently in the early stages

Vodafone Idea | KKR | Temasek Holdings

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Vodafone Idea (VIL) has started preliminary talks with leading global private equity investors, including Singapore-based Temasek Holdings and US-based KKR, to raise money through equity and debt.

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 19:39 IST

