In the driver's seat: Toyota Kirloskar to make hybrid systems in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) plans to start manufacturing hybrid systems in India as it wants to cut costs and make hybrid models more affordable. TKM will also supply these systems to Maruti Suzuki India as part of the broader alliance between Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) and Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC).

In March 2018, the two had inked an agreement to supply hybrid and other vehicles to each other in the Indian market. “We are going to start making the entire hybrid system here. It was our plan well before Covid-19 struck,” said Shekar Viswanathan, vice-chairman, ...