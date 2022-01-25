Indegene expands global ops with new nearshore centres in Americas, Europe

Indegene, a technology-led healthcare solutions provider, said that it has established new Global Development Centers in Mexico, Poland and Ukraine to enable life sciences organisations accelerate their

The life sciences industry is witnessing tremendous change with a growing focus on personalization, transformation of go-to-market models, and rapid adoption of real- world data and evidence to improve health outcomes. As life sciences organisations adapt to a digital-first operation, Indegene said it has emerged as a leading, specialist service provider through its medical expertise, fit-for-purpose technology, and agile, global delivery model.

“We are very impressed with the deep talent pool in Mexico, Poland and Ukraine. They have contemporary digital skills, great analytical abilities, and a nuanced understanding of user experience,” said Manish Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Indegene. “We look forward to enhancing it with life sciences expertise and modern business process knowledge. Together, these skills open up tremendous career opportunities for a diverse, local talent community in a purpose-driven industry.”

Indegene’s new Global Development Centers in Guadalajara (Mexico), Kraków and Rzeszów (Poland) and Lviv (Ukraine) build on these capabilities, support life sciences organisations nearshore and ensure business continuity. As life sciences organisations adopt agile practises to innovate and introduce life-saving products, Indegene’s new centres help improve the effectiveness and efficiency of their operations. The centres are initially focused on enabling enterprise-wide commercial and customer experience transformation, and will soon add capabilities in the medical and clinical elements of the life sciences value chain.

Vivek Ghai, senior vice president at Indegene Enterprise Commercial said the ready availability of talent, reliable infrastructure, and the ability to serve customers in the same time zone sets our new centres up to scale quickly to about 700 team members over the next few years. “As life sciences organisations balance global and local operating models, we are committed to enabling them with expertise and technology, wherever they operate around the world,” said Ghai. “The new centres get us closer to our clients and to advancing our purpose of enabling future ready healthcare.”

Founded in 1998 by five first-generation entrepreneurs, Indegene combines deep industry expertise with fit-for-purpose technology in an agile and scalable operating model. It has more than 4,000 employees across North America, Europe, China, Japan and India. It counts healthcare and pharma Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Sanofi and Amgen among its top customers, according to the sources.

Last year, Indegene attracted $200 million funding from private equity firm Carlyle Group and Brighton Park Capital, which is supporting it in the global expansion. The firm is observing an acceleration of its business amid the pandemic. Indegene provides technology platforms and commercialization services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device Clients partner with Indegene to design, build and manage digital-first operations that leverage data and automation to accelerate clinical development. This also improves regulatory compliance, enhance customer experience, and drive commercial success.

Last year, Indegene acquired US-based Medical Marketing Economics LLC (MME)--a healthcare market access and pricing strategy firm--for about $10 million to bolster its emerging biotech and medical offerings. Indegene's estimated revenues for FY2022 is in the $200 million range.