Independence Day Offer: Airtel, Jio prepaid plans, validity, and benefits

As India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day anniversary, people will get a sigh of relief with discounts and offers from major telecommunication companies. Jio and Airtel have launched plans to celebrate .

The two latest plans from Jio are for a sum of Rs 2,999 and Rs 719, in which customers will get 100 percent cashback benefits on the ex-plan. Also, Airtel has launched two plans with a recharge amount of Rs 519 and Rs 779 respectively. Let's dive deeper into the new plans offered by both telecommunication giants on .



Also read | Telecom fims, govt in talks over harmonisation of 5G spectrum: Report

Offer: Jio Recharge plans



Jio recharge plan (Rs 2,999)

The Jio plan of Rs 2,999 will come with 2.5GB of data per day with a year validity. Also, you will get unlimited calling, up to 100 outgoing SMSes per day, and access to JioTV, JioCloud, JioCinema, and JioSecurity.

The plan will get you 100 percent cashback in the form of Disney+ Hostart mobile membership for 1 year, 75GB of extra data worth Rs 750, and coupons of Ajio, Netmeds, and Ixigo worth Rs 750 each.

Jio recharge plan (Rs 750)

This Jio recharge plan will give you 2GB of data per day and unlimited calling up to 100 outgoing SMSes per day. You will also have 100MB of extra data for emergency purposes. Furthermore, you can access the Jio Suite of apps which include JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCinema, and iCloud.

Independence day plan: Airtel Recharge Plans



Airtel recharge plan (Rs 779)

Airtel launched a new Rs 779 plan with 1.5GB of daily data, and up to 100 SMSes per day for a span and validity of 90 days. Moreover, you are eligible for other benefits like complimentary three-month access to Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, Apollo Circle, and Rs 100 cashback on delivery of FASTag.

Airtel recharge plan (Rs 519)

Airtel recharge plan features a Rs 519 plan with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calling and up to 100 outgoing SMSes per day, and access to free Hellotunes and Wynk Music. The validity of this recharge plan is 60 days from the date of recharge. Also, it comes with complimentary access to Appollo Circle for three months along with Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

How to know the best recharge plan for you?

Being two of the biggest telecom operators, we have mentioned Jio and Airtel recharge plans. While you can know recharge plans via a different third-party website. Here's what you can do.

For Airtel users: You can check your recharge status by dialing *121*7#6, *123# for knowing the validity. To check your best offers, dial the USSD code *121*1# Moreover, you can use your Airtel app for a better and faster experience.

For Jio users: You can check the offer by dialing USSD code 199. This code will provide you with the latest offers available on your Jio Number. However, an official app would always be a better alternative.