India's air traffic to return to pre-Covid levels later this year: Boeing

-
ALSO READ
Domestic air traffic rises 6% in July as aviation sector tries to take off
Domestic air traffic slips to 7-year low in 2020 amid Covid-19 lockdown
Domestic air traffic growth slows on Maharashtra Covid-19 test caveat
Domestic air traffic reaches new high on Friday over Diwali rush
Government allows airlines to increase capacity upto 60% of total capacity
-
Boeing expects air traffic in India to recover to pre-Covid level by end of this year. International traffic will recover only by 2023, said Boeing India president Salil Gupte on Thursday.
"Our customers are cautiously optimistic about demand recovery," Gupte said, adding that visiting friends and relatives will drive growth in India. Business travel will come back in India earlier than other markets, he remarked.
Domestic air traffic halved in 2020 compared to 2019 when a weeks-long lockdown shuttered aviation. The civil aviation ministry now allows airlines to operate 80 per cent of capacity. While traffic is growing month on month, industry wide load factors remain around 70 per cent.
About letting back 737 Max aircraft , Gupte said Boeing is in discussions with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on the issue. The decision regarding return to service will be based on DGCA's assessment and Boeing is providing the regulator all the required details, he added.
SpiceJet is the only Indian operator with Boeing 737 Max in its fleet and 13 aircraft of the type. Totally it has 205 Boeing 737 Max planes on order.
Earlier this week European aviation safety regulator cleared the aircraft operations. US Federal Aviation Administration cleared 737 Max return to servicd last November.
Globally hundreds of Boeing 737 Max aircraft were grounded following air crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU