JUST IN
India as a delivery hub is very significant for us: RWS Holdings CEO
Aiming to double India portfolio to $8 bn in 3-4 yrs: CapitaLand India CEO
We hope to capture 5% of the market by 2025: Skoda's Piyush Arora
'We haven't seen much traction in foreign universities coming to India'
No slowdown in FY24 tractor sales even if El Nino hits: John Deere's Jagtap
We never stopped hiring in India, says IBM India MD Sandip Patel
We plan to capture just 4% of mkt in 4 yrs: Prestige Estates' Irfan Razack
Setting up green ammonia plant in India: Essar group's Prashant Ruia
India is a key country for our regional strategy: Ivanhoe Cambridge MD
We will look at a wider spectrum of Green economy companies: Renuka Ramnath
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Q&A
Adani has $2 bn foreign-currency bonds coming up for repayment in 2024
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India as a delivery hub is very significant for us: RWS Holdings CEO

"As a source of talent, both for linguists and technology talent, India is important"

Topics
Artificial intelligence | India | Tech sector

Shivani Shinde 

Ian El-Mokadem, CEO, RWS Holdings
Ian El-Mokadem, CEO, RWS Holdings

Content and information is the heart of every business for RWS Holdings, a leading player in the language services and technology marketplace. Listed on AIM on the London Stock Exchange, RWS wants to expand its services into India, which is already a key part of its global delivery services. Its other India connection is the acquisition of Webdunia in 2020. Ian El-Mokadem, the company’s CEO, spoke with Shivani Shinde about the need for language services, the demand for linguists, and AI changing the market. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on artificial intelligence

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 17:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.