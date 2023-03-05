India as a delivery hub is very significant for us: RWS Holdings CEO

Content and information is the heart of every business for RWS Holdings, a leading player in the language services and technology marketplace. Listed on AIM on the London Stock Exchange, RWS wants to expand its services into India, which is already a key part of its global delivery services. Its other connection is the acquisition of Webdunia in 2020. Ian El-Mokadem, the company’s CEO, spoke with Shivani Shinde about the need for language services, the demand for linguists, and AI changing the market. Edited excerpts: