India can lead in building global tech frameworks: Facebook India MD

Stressing on the need for building a global framework for the future, India MD Ajit Mohan said India should take a leadership role and come up with solutions for the world.

“We need to build frameworks for the future on what the new rules of the internet should be which will solve the need for building trust of people at large and not just the elite,” said Mohan, while addressing the 29th edition of the Nasscom Leadership Forum 2021.

Speaking at a session on ‘How do we rebuild trust in ’, he said the private sector needs to have more transparency in building a trustworthy ecosystem.

During the same session, Roopa Kudva, Managing Director, Omidyar Network, said need to build trust to enable India’s next 500 million, who come from the bottom 60 per cent of India’s income distribution, enabling them to benefit from the internet by making it more contextual and relatable while protecting them from fraud.

An area where regulatory bodies can help to guide consumers is to come up with a grading or certification method, said Kudva. “Food safety has very good certifications today. If we replicate that and come up with something like that for privacy then some rule of thumb will be there that can help customers cut through the jargon and trust businesses more,” she said.

Talking about the internet as a basic right, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan said every home should have a digital device following each one, give one principle. “Everyone who can must give a device to some who cannot afford it,” said Gopalakrishnan.