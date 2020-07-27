India Cements PBT drops by 75% to Rs 26.06 in Q1, blames lockdowns

India Cements' profit before tax (PBT) dropped by 75.26 per cent to Rs 26.06 crore in the quarter ended June 30, compared to Rs 105.35 crore in the same period last year. The company’s total income dropped to Rs 760.32 crore from Rs 1,472 crore.

The spread of the disease and lockdowns to contain it had hurt businesses in India and abroad, said the company on Monday.

Due lockdowns and other restrictions imposed by the Central and State Governments, the company’s operations shut down in the last week of March 2020. It restarted work in phases during April 2020, following government guidelines on workplace safety. The has hurt production, sales and profitability, said the company.