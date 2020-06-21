India-China face-off: Vivo likely to seek negotiated exit from IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council will meet this week to review all sponsorships of the T20 tournament, counted among the world’s most-valuable sporting properties.

The move comes as pressure to boycott Chinese goods increases following the last week’s stand-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh. On Sunday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has launched a nationwide campaign against Chinese goods, urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), to cancel sponsorships of ...