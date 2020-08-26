India-China spat starting to impact domestic unicorns, Chinese investors

The Sino-India tensions including the Chinese app-ban and the changes in the foreign direct investment norms and pre-clearance mechanisms on investments from China have started showing the signs of impact on Indian unicorn companies and their Chinese investors.

Ant Group, the payment and finance-focused company of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, said in its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus at the Hong Kong stock exchange that a change in foreign investment regulation in India led to “further evaluation” of the timing of its additional investment in food ...