Business Standard

India fastest growing mkt for Coursera, will soon be no.1: CEO Maggioncalda

Today we have about 110 million learners on the platform, of which 17 million are from India. India's growing faster than Europe and North America.

Topics
coursera | Students | Online education

Shivani Shinde & Vinay Umarji 

Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO, Coursera
Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO, Coursera

Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera, the world’s largest online course provider, has been on a whirlwind tour of India meeting almost every top university and colleges over the last seven days. While he is busy tying up with elite institutes in India, he is also seeing the corporates joining the Coursera platform as they focus on skilling talent. In an interview with Shivani Shinde & Vinay Umarji he talks about how India will soon become its largest market and how after exporting talent, the country is now exporting knowledge. Edited excerpts…

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 07:46 IST

