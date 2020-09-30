India first, tie-ups, long-term strategy will boost mfg sector: Mahindra MD

-
ALSO READ
M&M plans to exit loss-making international subsidiaries in a year
Ind-Ra rates Mahindra & Mahindra NCDs 'AAA' with stable outlook
Mahindra's latest drive, Thar, enters small segment of city off-roaders
Build systems for space sector growth with private presence: Anand Mahindra
Mahindra & Mahindra's consolidated profit drops 97% YoY to Rs 68 cr in Q1
-
At a time when the Government and industry are trying to grab opportunities moving out of China, Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra and Mahindra said that India should have plug-and-play infrastructure of the kind that Vietnam has for large-scale manufacturing.
He said that in order to realise the objectives of Atmabirbhar Bharat and to become a key part of the global chain, the focus should be on India first, partnerships and a longer horizon, which will help the manufacturing sector grow.
Speaking at the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI)'s chamber day celebrations on Tuesday evening, Goenka said global supply chain realignment due to geopolitical events and Covid-19 was throwing up opportunities for India.
"A holistic plan with a stronger focus on three areas - Put India first, partnerships and a longer horizon – will help grow the manufacturing sector," said Goenka adding that Atmanirbhar Bharat is not about making everything in India.
He added that India could easily leapfrog over the next few years in many sectors such as room air-conditioners, set top boxes, medical devices, electronic components, furniture and medical devices.
ALSO READ: Indian auto, components sector shouldn't de-link from imports: Pawan Goenka
Goods are imported mainly due to lower costs, capacity constraints and technology gaps. In many sectors, by improving capabilities and industry-government partnerships, share of imports could be reduced significantly over time, said Goenka, while calling for a partnership approach between OEMs and suppliers and between OEMs and governments.
Goenka, who heads the steering committee for advancing local value addition, said India has tremendous disadvantages because of power cost, logistics cost and cost of regulatory compliances.
He pointed out that the country lags in high-tech manufacturing capabilities and its share in global high-tech trade is under one per cent, while Germany's share is eight per cent, Korea's is 8 per cent and China's is 26 per cent.
“India does not have a strong manufacturing brand — most affluent Indians use foreign brands,” he said, adding that there are very few areas where India owns technology and IPR. “There is very little technological innovation happening in India,” he said.
Goenka pointed out that India has huge potential when it comes to electric vehicles specifically for shared mobility. “Now is the time to invest in technologies pertaining to electric vehicles,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU