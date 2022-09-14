JUST IN
India Inc hesitant to invest as doubts remain on demand recovery: Analysts
Moonlighting not ethically right for full-time employees: IBM MD Patel
Tata firm gets letter of award worth Rs 596 crore for MP solar project
Flipkart announces The Big Billion Days sale from Sep 23: All details here
Amazon announces 'Great India Festivals' sale to begin on September 23
Night grocery delivery: Next on agenda for quick e-commerce platforms
Deep tech start-up Awiros raises $7 mn in series A from Inflexor, Exfinity
Regulatory assets of discoms increase 88,720 crore in June: Report
Power Ministry pitches PFC as India's lead DFI for energy transition
E-commerce majors Amazon, Flipkart to begin festive season sale from Sep 23
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Moonlighting not ethically right for full-time employees: IBM MD Patel
Business Standard

India Inc hesitant to invest as doubts remain on demand recovery: Analysts

They say high commodity prices, geopolitical uncertainty, and uneven consumer demand may have prompted firms to defer capex plans

Topics
India Inc | Consumer demand | Capex

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
“High commodity prices, geopolitical uncertainties, and uneven consumer demand are likely to have prompted corporate India to deter their capex plans in spite of a healthy capacity utilisation in Q4 of FY22”

India Inc is not confident of the durability of the demand recovery that together with external headwinds is not encouraging firms to increase investments.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on India Inc

First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 14:52 IST

`
.