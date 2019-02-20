India Inc lacks 'data translators', says McKinsey & Company's Noshir Kaka

Noshir Kaka, senior partner and global leader, analytics, and Nicolaus Henke, senior partner and global co-leader, digital and analytics at McKinsey & Company, are two of the most influential voices on technology in the world. Henke is also the chairman at advanced-analytics firm QuantumBlack.

In an interview with Romita Majumdar and Pavan Lall, the technology leaders said that India was not only on its way to becoming an AI hub, it also has the unique advantage of being a generator of digital data, which is vital for AI algorithms to continuously learn and improve. Edited excerpts from ...