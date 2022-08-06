JUST IN
India Inc's capex costs to shoot up as RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps

The biggest losers would be the rate-sensitive real estate and two-wheeler sectors, which may see demand coming down

India Inc | Reserve Bank of India | repo rate

Dev Chatterjee Shally Mohile & Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Corporate leaders said their cost of funds would go up substantially after the latest rate hike

Indian companies that are planning to invest thousands of crores of rupees in ramping up their capacities are staring at the prospect of higher costs of funds with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiking the repo rate by 50 basis points on Friday.

First Published: Sat, August 06 2022. 00:48 IST

