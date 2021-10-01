India Inc's credit profile emerges stronger from pandemic in H1: Ind-Ra

-
-
The credit profile of rated companies in India has posted its best performance in over half a decade during April -September 2021 (1H FY22), despite the devastating second Coronavirus (Covid-19) wave, according to rating agency India Ratings.
The rating agency upgraded the ratings of 150 issuers, while downgrading ratings of only 49 issuers during this period. This is in stark contrast to the trend witnessed in the past two years, when downgrades far exceeded upgrades. The corporate downgrade to upgrade ratio (D-U ratio) was at a low of 0.3 (1H FY21: 2.1; FY21: 1.4).
Defaults of co-operative issuers in 1H FY22 were also lower at 1.4 per cent (1H FY21: 2 per cent in 1H FY21). Including non-cooperative issuers, defaults stood at 2.4% in 1H FY22 (1H FY21: 3.7%).
Suparna Banerji associate director, Ind-Ra, said fears of an uneven sectoral recovery have largely been dissipated. Positive rating actions were seen largely across sectors, indicating a broader economic recovery. In a sharp contrast, last year’s positive rating actions were limited to a handful of sectors.
FY22 promises to be a year of recovery. Arvind Rao, director, Ind-Ra, said the speed of recovery has been remarkable, with performance picking up a meaningful pace in the last three to four quarters. For manufacturing and service corporates, the improvement in credit profile is from unprecedented deleveraging.
Strong cash flows, which were used to reduce debt levels, and curbing near-term investments have resulted in median expected net leverage improving to around 1.7x in FY22 from 3.1x in FY19 for the issuers which were upgraded during 1HFY22. For these corporates, revenues are expected to show marked growth of 27% in FY22 over FY19. These corporates exhibited a resilient performance through FY21 also, with most of the metrics on a trajectory of outperformance.
Several high frequency indicators are witnessing a faster-than-expected rebound, demand has returned, exports have seen robust volume growth. The stronger commodity prices were passed on and the government is continuing to focus on infrastructure spending – all supported the rating actions.
Sectors such as metals & mining, pharmaceuticals, textiles and construction materials saw a high number of upgrades in 1HFY22.
While downgrades were far lower than last year, recovery for a few sectors severely affected by the pandemic continues to falter. Sectors such as hospitality and capital goods are still to witness a meaningful business recovery.
