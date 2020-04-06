JUST IN
Consumer companies assess impact of nationwide lockdown on businesses
Business Standard

India Inc steps up efforts to mitigate impact of coronavirus pandemic

According to BoFA Securities, the measures announced by private firms will not only help fight the virus, but will also boost their prospects at the bourses.

Samie Modak 

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

It is not just governments and central banks which have stepped up the efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The private sector, too, is doing its part. According to BoFA Securities, the measures announced by private firms will not only help fight the virus, but will also boost their prospects at the bourses.

Companies allocating resources to fight the crisis are likely to foster employee and community goodwill and to enhance brand and reputation — all of which have been critical drivers of performance in general and even more so recently. In fact, companies with a track record of good employer/employee relations have markedly outperformed peers during this bear market,” says BofA in a note. Here is a list of Indian firms and their initiatives, compiled by the brokerage.

First Published: Mon, April 06 2020. 23:10 IST

