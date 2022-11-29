JUST IN
India Inc takes mental health to heart but challenges remain
Adani Properties bags Rs 5,069 crore Dharavi redevelopment project
Sundaram Home Finance to revise interest rates on fixed deposits from Dec 1
Kia India forays into certified pre-owned car biz; plans 30 sales outlets
Tata Group announces Air India merger with Vistara; SIA to get 25% stake
Tata CLiQ Luxury online brings French fashion house Le Mill to India
Ashok Leyland appoints Sanjay V Jorapur as President, Human Resource head
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO subscribed over 5x on strong retail, HNI interest
Credit card bill payment platform Cred buys CreditVidya for undisclosed sum
Fusion Micro Finance reported multifold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 95 crore
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Adani Properties bags Rs 5,069 crore Dharavi redevelopment project
Business Standard

India Inc takes mental health to heart but challenges remain

Firms using data, sensitising managers to help employees as experts say more awareness, acceptability needed

Topics
India Inc | Mental health | Indian companies

Swapnil Joglekar  |  New Delhi 

mental health, stress, employee, workers, staff, jobs
Many employees feel they canâ€™t trust the helplines or counsellors hired by their employers

Work-related stress can impact one’s mental health. Which is why Saurabh Tiwari says he’s fortunate that his company understands this and is doing whatever it can to help mitigate that stress.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India Inc

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 17:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.