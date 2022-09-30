India Inc turns to tech, outreach to get quiet quitters motivated, engaged

“I’m exhausted. That’s all there is to it, honestly,” says a junior engineer who works with a leading Indian IT firm in New Delhi. The 23-year-old, who does not wish to be named, says he’s unhappy on several counts: being asked to work from office when working remotely from his hometown Bhopal is an option; with the less-than-expected pay hike; and with the lack of recognition for the extra hours he puts in. So he’s decided to take his foot off the pedal and do just the bare minimum that his job requires.