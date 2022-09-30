JUST IN
BluSmart gears up to install EV charging infra projects across India
LTTS joins hands with Qualcomm for solutions in 5G private network industry
Global app stores sales drop to $31.6 bn in Q3, TikTok breaks record
Banks unwilling to extend new credit to Voda Idea without promoter funding
No hirings, more layoffs soon, Meta CEO Zuckerberg tells employees
Discussions on with Indus Towers for softer payment terms, says Vi
Rothschild plans to hire 7 bankers in India before year-end for expansion
Google announces an end to Stadia game streaming service in January 2023
Reliance Retail plans to open mass brands beauty stores in tier II and III
EarlySalary rebrands itself as 'Fibe', aims to expand operations
You are here: Home » Companies » News
BluSmart gears up to install EV charging infra projects across India
Business Standard

India Inc turns to tech, outreach to get quiet quitters motivated, engaged

The freshers and mid-career employees who largely inhabit the IT or start-up space are demotivated and partially or actively disengaged from work

Topics
India Inc | Staff attrition | IT sector

Akshara Srivastava  |  New Delhi 

it sector

“I’m exhausted. That’s all there is to it, honestly,” says a junior engineer who works with a leading Indian IT firm in New Delhi. The 23-year-old, who does not wish to be named, says he’s unhappy on several counts: being asked to work from office when working remotely from his hometown Bhopal is an option; with the less-than-expected pay hike; and with the lack of recognition for the extra hours he puts in. So he’s decided to take his foot off the pedal and do just the bare minimum that his job requires.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India Inc

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 14:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.