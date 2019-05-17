India is Nestle's fastest-growing key market, says Suresh Narayanan

Nestlé India, the local unit of Nestlé SA, has emerged as the fastest growing key market for the Swiss food and beverages major in 2018, said Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director of the company's India unit. The Gurugram-based firm had posted a 10.8 per cent top line growth rate during the year.

In 2018, its revenue grew to Rs 11,292.30 crore from Rs 10,192.20 crore year-on-year. The India unit, which is now among the top 15 markets for Nestlé, is also expected to improve its ranking in the coming years, he said. However, the local ...