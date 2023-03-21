JUST IN
India eyes active role in designing global policies on 6G, satcom
India eyes active role in designing global policies on 6G, satcom

PM to inaugurate International Telecom Union's first India office, release 6G vision document today

Telecom industry | Satellite | DoT

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

telecom, trai, mobile, data, internet, smarphone, tech, 4g, 5g, tower, spectrum auction

With the global focus on its telecom and digital industry, India is pushing for a greater say in the ongoing policymaking at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), including for a new global vision for 6G and international rules for satellite communications.

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 21:22 IST

