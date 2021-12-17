India made over 202 mn spam calls between Jan to Oct: Report

A single spammer made over 202 million spam calls in India this year, as per Truecaller's Global Spam Report 2021. The year also saw India rise to the 4th position in spam calls, from 9th the previous year, because of a significant increase in sales and telemarketing calls.

This year, all categories of sales-related calls make up a vast majority (93.5 per cent) of all incoming spam calls in India. Financial services related spam calls accounted for 3.1 per cent, while 2 per cent were nuisance, while the remaining 1.4 per cent were scamsters.

Scam calls in India have reduced from 9 per cent last year to 1.4 per cent and some of the common scams in the country still remain the ever-popular KYC & OTP related frauds

Another interesting insight from the report is that one of the most common scams in the country remains the KYC (know your customer) scam where fraudsters pretend to be a bank, wallet or digital payment service, asking for user KYC documents as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India.

The top country affected by spam in 2021, as per data is Brazil, followed by Peru, Ukraine and India. Mexico, Indonesia and Chile are the next most spam calls-affected countries.

With the people navigating through the ongoing pandemic and countries going into a second round of lockdown, this year’s report has shown that not only has the pandemic affected communication behavior but also spam patterns around the world.

In addition, multiple user reports to mention that the typical way scammers operate in India is to lure unsuspecting victims under some pretext (OTPs, online sales, lotteries) and get them to download a remote access app which eventually leads to a huge loss of money from banks, cards and digital mobile wallets.

Average number of spam calls per user per month was 16.8 while total spam volumes received by users alone are in excess of 3.8 billion calls in just the month of October.

Truecaller has been able to help its 300 million users around the world block and identify 37.8 billion spam calls, it said in a statement.

The data in this report was aggregated anonymously from incoming and outgoing calls and messages during the period of January 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021.

Global trends

Brazil has retained its title of the most spammed country in the world, the fourth year in a row, with 32.9 spam calls per user per month. There is a significant gap between the average number of spam calls received in Brazil (32.9 calls per user per month) versus Peru (18.02 calls per user per month) which stands in the second position.

Among spam SMS, Cameroon tops the list, followed by Somalia, Tanzania, Congo, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Benin. Other countries in the top 20 spam SMS list are Niger, Togo, Sudan, Ethiopia and so on. "Clearly, SMS spam is a bigger problem area for users across the African continent," said Truecaller.

South Africa was typically one of the most spammed countries in the world: fifth in 2017, fourth in 2018 and sixth in 2019. It dropped sharply to seventeenth place in 2020 and has again jumped back up to ninth place this year.

For calls, the US dropped from a high second place in 2020, down to the 20th place in 2021.

In the top 20 countries - Brazil is in a class of its own. The next 10 countries in the list are comparable in terms of number of spam calls received. And the last nine are in a group of their own, between 4.5 to 6.7 spam calls per user per month.