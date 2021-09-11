India may continue to face chip crunch for mobile devices for 6 more months

Leading global chip design and manufacturing companies say that India will continue to face a shortage of chips for mobile devices for at least another six months. This will hit the affordable 4G segment phones particularly hard as they use a lot of low-priced high nanometer chips which are in even more short supply.

Reliance Jio yesterday announced that it was postponing the launch of its 4G smart phone to sometime before Diwali and cited chip shortage as an issue. Mukesh Ambani had announced in the last AGM that the phone would be launched on September 10. The company was expected to offer ...