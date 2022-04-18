Sanofi India names Rodolfo Hrosz managing director effective June 1

(SIL) announced on Monday that its has appointed Rodolfo Hrosz as the Company’s new Managing Director with effect from June 1, 2022, subject to regulatory approvals. He will transition from being Sanofi’s General Manager, Consumer Healthcare business in Brazil to his new role in India as soon as the applicable regulatory approvals are in place.

"Rodolfo joined Sanofi as General Manager of the Consumer Healthcare business in Brazil in 2017 and has successfully led the organization through several transformative stages, right from the business unit’s inception to it becoming a top growth contributor and a digital-acceleration reference point within the Sanofi Group," Sanofi said.

Prior to joining Sanofi, he has worked with Pfizer, LVMH, Heineken and Procter & Gamble in the USA and in Brazil.

Aditya Narayan Chairman of the Board, Limited “We are delighted to have Rodolfo Hrosz join as its Managing Director and look forward to his leading the team in the further development of the Company. His wide experience and diverse skills make him eminently suitable for this role and we wish him all the very best for every success in his new assignment.”