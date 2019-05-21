India operations to offset challenges in US market for Torrent Pharma

A weak outlook for the US market and a muted March quarter performance led to the downward revision of earnings of Torrent Pharma in the current financial year. As a consequence of the revision, the stock slipped 3.3 per cent on Tuesday.

The key pain point has been performance in the US, with revenues falling 24 per cent on a sequential basis. Performance in the region that contributes about a fifth to overall sales was pegged back by the recall of hypertension drug Losartan, as well as closure of a US plant. The discontinuation of key contributors to the top line and modernisation of ...