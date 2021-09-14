India Resurgence Fund invests $75 million in Thrissur Expressway

-
ALSO READ
A state in transition: Uttar Pradesh's economy scoreboard under Adityanath
Piramal- Bain fund invests Rs 615 crore in auto component company
UP's bid to keep expressway work in the fast lane amid Covid-19 crisis
Private philanthropy outstripped corporate largesse by 42% in FY20: Report
Modi praises Adityanath's handling of Covid-19 ahead of UP assembly polls
-
Piramal Enterprises and Bain Capital Credit-promoted India Resurgence Fund on Monday announced an investment of $75 million (Rs 555 crore) in Thrissur Expressway Limited, a part of Hyderabad based KMC Constructions Limited.
IRF, which has investments from global investors, will utilise the funding for restructuring TEL’s existing debt and for last-mile financing to enable project completion.
"On completion, the project will significantly improve connectivity between key South Indian states namely, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and will create significant efficiency and savings for both commercial and passenger traffic. IndiaRF has the capital and the expertise to invest in similar opportunities that will provide effective solutions that address bottlenecks in infrastructure projects of national interest, resolve issues in the capital structure of such projects, support financial institutions and create win-win situations for all stakeholders," Shantanu Nalavadi, Managing Director, IndiaRF said.
TEL, a special purpose vehicle of KMC, is a 28-km highway project in the state of Kerala, between Thrissur and Vadakkanchery. It is a part of the National Highway that connects Kochi, Kerala and Salem, Tamil Nadu which passes through several important cities such as Erode, Coimbatore, Palakkad and Thrissur. TEL was awarded the project in 2009, for widening the existing two lane stretch to six lanes, by the National Highway Authority of India under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer basis, for a concession period of 20 years.
“The investment from IndiaRF comes at a critical juncture for project completion. We are confident of completion of the last mile and opening the entire stretch at the earliest so that it improves the connectivity between the towns and key states of South India. We are particularly pleased that we have been able to design, build and operate a 1km long tunnel which achieves the twin objective of improving connectivity and at the same time, contributes to the rich biodiversity of this region," Vikram Reddy, Managing Director, KMC Constructions Limited said.
Equirus Capital are the exclusive advisors to KMC on this Transaction.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU