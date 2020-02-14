India's 2020 ad growth rate estimated to touch 10.4%: Madison Media

The Sam Balsara-led Madison Media group on Thursday said India’s ad market would grow at 10.4% in 2020, in line with what rivals Dentsu Aegis Network and GroupM had said earlier. The latter two had pegged domestic ad growth rates at 10.9% and 10.7%, respectively, led by digital ads. Madison Media says digital ads will contribute 62% to domestic ad growth in 2020, up from 56% in 2019. Digital ad share will inch up to 27% in 2020, from 23% in 2019. TV and print ad shares will decline to 36% and 27% in 2020, from 37% and 30% in 2019.