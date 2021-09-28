India's Allcargo Logistics eyes potential stake sale in ECU Worldwide

-
ALSO READ
Hitachi's acquisition of GlobalLogic a bump up for Indian E&RD segment
Byju's acquires Aakash Educational Services for $1 billion over Zoom call
Toshiba activist investor Oasis unimpressed by CVC's $20 billion offer
Toshiba board planned to oust CEO before $20 billion buyout offer: report
Private equity, VC investments rise 64% to $8.3 bln in March qtr: Report
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Cargo and air freight logistics firm ECU Worldwide is looking to raise funds and has appointed Jefferies Financial to evaluate options, its Mumbai-based parent Allcargo Logistics said on Tuesday.
The Indian company is working with an adviser on a potential minority or majority stake sale and is seeking a deal that would value ECU at about $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday evening.
"It is premature to comment on what percentage of stake we will actually sell and at what value," Allcargo Chief Strategy Officer Ravi Jakhar told Reuters.
ECU worldwide, a unit of Allcargo Logistics, offers cargo or container space on ships to customers across the globe. It has a nearly 40% market share in ocean freight consolidation in the Nordic region.
On valuation, Jakhar said the company does not have any guidance and any numbers mentioned by any third party are "purely speculative".
Shares of Allcargo Logistics rose as much as 4% on Tuesday, but gave up gains and was trading down about 0.8% by 0710 GMT amid a drop in the broader market.
(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU