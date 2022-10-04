JUST IN
Reliance, Sanmina completes JV deal to build manufacturing hub in India
Google shuts down translation feature in mainland China citing 'low usage'
Adani Group's stock surge at risk of reversal, technical indicator shows
Big Fashion Festival: Myntra onboards over 1.2 million new customers
Tata Steel begins operations at Neelachal Ispat Nigam plant in Odisha
5G spread in India to be among fastest in the world: Ericsson's Mirtillo
Vedanta's aluminium output rises 2% to 584,000 tonnes in second qtr of FY23
Marico India business posts low single-digit volume growth in Q2FY23
TCS set to win $2-billion deal from BSNL for 4G and 5G roll-out
Adani Greens forms 3 new subsidiary companies for renewable energy biz
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Reliance, Sanmina completes JV deal to build manufacturing hub in India
Business Standard

India's bad bank NARCL offers Rs 228 cr for Mittal Corp debt held by PSBs

The NARCL will have the right to match any counteroffers, as the lenders have put the debt on the block

Topics
bad bank | insolvent companies | auction

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Under the current arrangement when banks fail to hammer out a resolution, the matter is referred to the National Company Law Tribunal

Government-promoted bad bank National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL), through its newly formed ARC has made an offer for loans of troubled steelmaker Mittal Corp, a move that has triggered a Swiss challenge auction. The bad bank has offered Rs 228 crore for Mittal Corp debt held by public sector banks (PSBs), reported The Economic Times (ET) on Tuesday.

The offer equates to a recovery of 16 per cent of the total amount of Rs 1,414.5 crore.

The NARCL will have the right to match any counteroffers, as the lenders have put the debt on the block.

Around 89 per cent of the outstanding debt of Mittal Corp is accounted to state-owned banks, while the rest 11 per cent, around Rs 173 crore, is held by Asset Care & Reconstruction Enterprise (ACRE), an ARC backed by Ares SSG Capital, the report stated.

NARCL's offer for Mittal Corp, which is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings, will be around Rs 256 crore including ACRE's claims. The bad bank's anchor offer includes 15 per cent as cash payment and the balance in form of security receipts (SR) guaranteed by the government.

According to the ET report, lenders have invited expressions of interest by October 6, and the Swiss auction is on October 20. PSBs expect at least two counterbids at the Swiss auction, sources told ET.

Any counterbid at the Swiss auction would have a markup of at least six per cent over the anchor offer, at Rs 242 crore, in form of cash, or a combination of cash and SR, lenders have stipulated, reported ET.

While NARCL's offer for Mittal Corp's entire debt is Rs 256 crore, Rimjhim Ispat Ltd has offered Rs 282 crore. Other bidders include Jindal Stainless Steel, which has offered Rs 251 crore, and Shyam SEL, which had offered Rs 257 crore.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on bad bank

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 13:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.