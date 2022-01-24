Indian engineering firm Cyient plans to sell stake in underperforming units

-
ALSO READ
RBI issues norms for outsourcing payment, settlement activity by PSOs
Indian BPO market to hit $8.8 bn by 2025 amid liberalised regime
A billion-dollar deal seals Blackstone buyout of visa outsourcing firm VFS
Tata Technologies expects to clock nearly $500 mn revenue this fiscal
Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Persistent: Mid-cap IT stocks that can rise 7-15%
-
Cyient Limited, an Indian engineering and technology solution provider for more than two dozen Fortune 500-companies, plans to sell stakes in units that are underperforming.
“We are aggressively considering what makes sense in our portfolio,” Cyient Managing Director Krishna Bodanapu said in an interview to Bloomberg TV on Monday. “We are a bit complex and one of the objectives for this calendar year is to simplify things and divest out of businesses that do not make sense for us.”
Bodanapu did not name the divisions that are on the chopping block. The company has signed a definitive agreement with Innovation Communications Systems to spin off the software design radio division, it said in a notice to the stock exchange on Jan. 1. In the past Cyient sold its drone and IT services businesses, he said.
The Hyderabad-based company is betting on Covid-led demand for technology solutions to continue for the next few years as more industries adopt it. Communications and medical technology industries are doing well, Bodanapu said. Aerospace and defense sectors should see a return to normalcy in the next 12 to 18 months, he added.
The company’s net income beat analysts’ estimates for the quarter ended December, and it expects to close the fiscal year to March with double digit growth.
“We believe there is still a lot of runway for our business, and therefore those parts of the business will start firing which will lead to acceleration of the business,” Bodanapu said.
The company wants to use its zero-debt status to raise money to fund inorganic growth, although Bodanapu declined to identify the targets or the quantum he is willing to spend.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU