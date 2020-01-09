India’s domestic air passenger traffic hits 11.3% growth in November: IATA

Indian airlines experienced a return to double-digit growth for the first time since January 2019, as traffic rose 11.3 per cent compared to November 2018, the International Air Transport Association said on Thursday. “However, economic growth in the third quarter was the weakest in around six years amid a broad-based slowdown that is affecting many sectors of the economy. This will present a more challenging environment for the industry going forward,” said IATA, which represents around 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic, measures passenger growth in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), which is calculated by multiplying the number of passengers to the distance travelled by them.