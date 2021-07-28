India's Droom aims to list on Nasdaq, valuation crosses $1.2 billion

Droom, India’s largest online automobile marketplace, has been valued at $1.2 billion in a new funding round that added the company to India’s unicorn club.

The company closed the first leg of a pre-IPO funding round of up to $200 million. The round had existing investors and new ones like 57 Stars and Seven Train Ventures. The company is pursuing a possible IPO and aims to be listed either on USA’s or in India in 2022.

“Over the past seven years, we have invested millions of dollars and thousands of human hours to build a full technology-based end-to-end transactional marketplace for buying and selling of automobiles online,” said Sandeep Aggarwal, founder and CEO,

Droom’s current annual run-rate is $1.7 billion for GMV (gross merchandise value) and $54 million for net revenue. The company said it remains on track to touch a GMV of $2 billion and a net revenue of over $65 million in CY2021. With the current scale, technology-oriented business, and operational efficiency is nearing profitability.

“In a post-pandemic world, we expect automobile buying and selling to shift online rapidly,” said Aggarwal.

has reported increasing consumer preference for ownership of automobiles versus public transportation or ride-sharing. The company expects online penetration for automobile buying and selling to increase to 7 per cent in 2025, up from 0.7 per cent currently.

“Globally we are seeing automobile buying and selling shifting online, for both ICE and electric vehicles,” said Gene Pohren, managing director, 57 Stars. “We think Sandeep and his team have built an impressive digital ecosystem that can revolutionize the automobile buying and selling experience".

Droom competes with Cars4, CarDekho, CarTrade and Spinny. This year, India has seen around 17 firms enter the unicorn club, which startups with over $1 billion valuation.